Intu Properties plc - Joint Venture for intu Chapelfield

London, January 31
1 February 2018
intu properties plc ("intu' or the "Company')
INTU PROPERTIES PLC AND LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF THE JOINT VENTURE FOR INTU CHAPELFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE
intu properties plc ('intu') and LaSalle Investment Management ('LaSalle'), acting on behalf of Greater Manchester Pension Fund and West Yorkshire Pension Fund, announced on 2 November 2017 that they were forming a partnership to jointly own intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. The closing of the transaction was subject to certain completion conditions, these have now been met, and the transaction completed on 31 January 2018.
