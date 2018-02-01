sprite-preloader
WKN: 922448 ISIN: GB0006834344 
Intu Properties plc - Joint Venture for intu Chapelfield

PR Newswire
London, January 31

1 February 2018

intu properties plc ("intu' or the "Company')


LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

INTU PROPERTIES PLC AND LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF THE JOINT VENTURE FOR INTU CHAPELFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE

intu properties plc ('intu') and LaSalle Investment Management ('LaSalle'), acting on behalf of Greater Manchester Pension Fund and West Yorkshire Pension Fund, announced on 2 November 2017 that they were forming a partnership to jointly own intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. The closing of the transaction was subject to certain completion conditions, these have now been met, and the transaction completed on 31 January 2018.

ENQUIRIES

intu properties plc
Susan MarsdenGroup Company Secretary+44 (0)20 7887 7073

