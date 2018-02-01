UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend

Date: 1 February 2018

Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25



Fourth Interim Dividend for 2017

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its fourth interim dividend payment for 2017, in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.

Ex-Dividend Date - 8 February 2018

Record Date - 9 February 2018

Pay Date - 28 February 2018



All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745323