UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend

PR Newswire
London, January 31
Date: 1 February 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Fourth Interim Dividend for 2017
UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its fourth interim dividend payment for 2017, in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.
Ex-Dividend Date - 8 February 2018
Record Date - 9 February 2018
Pay Date - 28 February 2018
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745323