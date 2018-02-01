Nordic Nanovector Appoints Malene Brondberg as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 1,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that Ms. Malene Brondberg has been appointed as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Malene will lead the engagement and communication with the investment community, media and analysts.

Malene brings over 20 years' experience, including her roles as a sell-side healthcare analyst and as Global Head of Research and member of the Executive Committee at the Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier. Since 2011, Malene has worked as a management consultant within the financial sector, acting as an advisor in relation to investor relations and funding, and has held various interim management positions such as CEO, COO and Head of Compliance.

Malene holds a Master's Degree in Economics and Business Administration from Aalborg University in Denmark. Originally from Denmark, Malene is currently located in London, UK.

Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Nordic Nanovector, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Malene to the team. Her international industry perspectives and experience will be extremely important in leading our communications to stakeholders globally as we continue working to generate evidence to enable regulatory approval and commercialisation of Betalutinand increase the company's value."

Malene Brondberg added: "I am very pleased to join Nordic Nanovector at this exciting time in the Company's development. I look forward to working with the team to build strong and durable relationships with investors, analysts and media, and to ensure we clearly communicate the company's progress and the value created both from a clinical and commercial perspective."

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg

VP

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel/Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries: Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

