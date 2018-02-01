UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Board Charges

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

UKCPT APPOINTS ROBERT FOWLDS TO THE BOARD

1 February, 2018

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited ("UKCPT' or the "Company'), (FTSE 250, LSE: UKCM), which owns a diversified portfolio of high quality income producing UK commercial property and is advised by Standard Life Investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Fowlds as a non-executive Director, with effect from 1 April 2018.

A longstanding senior figure in the real estate industry, Mr Fowlds has 35 years' experience in the sector, most recently at J.P. Morgan Cazenove where he led the real estate investment banking team. In this role he acted for numerous listed companies on all aspects of capital markets, M&A and advisory work until his retirement from investment banking in November 2015.

Prior to corporate finance, Mr Fowlds was a real estate equity analyst from 1987-2006, and was co-head of the number one rated Pan-European team at Merrill Lynch, and previously Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. His early career was as a chartered surveyor in commercial investment and development across the UK.

Andrew Wilson, Chairman of UKCPT commented: "Robert has an enviable reputation within the real estate market. His deep wealth of experience has been derivedover many years and combines property expertise with extensive capital markets knowledge. The Board and I are therefore very pleased that he has accepted an invitation to join UKCPTat an important stage in the Company'sevolution as itprogresses with REIT conversion considerations and in achieving its strategy for continuedgrowth in shareholder value.'

Robert Fowlds said: "There is a very important role in the real estate sector for high quality diversified income focused commercial property funds and REITs and I am delighted to be joining UKCPT, a business which has undergone an impressive portfolio repositioning over the last couple of years and which I believe has considerable potential. I am looking forward to working with Andrew and the Board, and with Will Fulton and his team to help drive shareholder value.'

This announcement has been made in accordance with requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.11 and there is no additional information regarding Mr Fowlds that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Enquiries:

Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Standard Life Investments

Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151

Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Eve Kirmatzis, FTI Consulting

Tel: 020 3727 1000

Email: ukcpt@fticonsulting.com