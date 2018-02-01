Ramirent Oyj: Ramirent Plc: Invitation to Ramirent's results briefing on 8 February, 2018

Ramirent Plc Press Release February 1, 2018 at 9:00 EET

Ramirent will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Live audiocast and conference call

A briefing for investment analysts and the press will be arranged on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET) through a live audiocast viewable at www.ramirent.com combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Tapio Kolunsarka and CFO Pierre Brorsson. The dial-in numbers are: +358981710495 (FI), +442031940552 (UK), +46856642702 (SE), +18557161597 (US). A recording of the audiocast and conference call will be available at www.ramirent.com later the same day.

The presentation material will be available before the start of the briefing at the Group website at www.ramirent.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859

RAMIRENT is a leading rental equipment group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,771 employees in 298 customer centers in 10 countries in Europe. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines.

