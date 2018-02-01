Mobify: Mobify: U.K.'s Hobbycraft Launches Mobify Progressive Web App to Speed Shopping Journey and Make the Most of Craft Boom

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobbycraft (http://www.hobbycraft.co.uk/), the largest arts and crafts retailer in the UK, has launched a new mobile website called a Progressive Web App (https://www.mobify.com/insights/progressive-web-apps-for-ecommerce/?utm_source=marketwired.com&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=hobbycraft-launches-pwa-2017) (PWA) that provides a frictionless shopping journey for craft lovers looking to quickly find the supplies they need and checkout easily online.

The new site is built on the Mobify Platform (https://www.mobify.com/platform/?utm_source=marketwired.com&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=hobbycraft-launches-pwa-2017), leveraging the latest mobile technologies for retail sites to make them look and feel like an app, without an app store download. Hobbycraft's strategy for engaging use and broad reach via the mobile web are important differentiators as the retailer seeks to reach consumers of all ages fueling the growing trend in arts, crafts and home baking across the U.K. Hobbycraft's PWA launched in December and is available at https://www.hobbycraft.co.uk/ (https://www.hobbycraft.co.uk/).

See a before and after video of shopping with the Hobbycraft mobile site: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRmM-iifmUo&feature=youtu.be (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRmM-iifmUo&feature=youtu.be).

"Our customers are project-based and motivated to get the supplies they need as fast as possible to get started on their next projects," said Daniel Collier, Multi-Channel Development Manager at Hobbycraft. "We raised a challenge to find the best possible way to communicate with shoppers as well as deliver a best-in-retail purchasing journey. Through its unique approach to combining the latest mobile web technologies and mobile shopping best practices, Mobify exceeded our expectations. We now have a very fast site with far easier navigation, as well as app-like features such as add-to-homescreen and the ability to send push notifications -- in short, the best possible mobile customer experience available today."

Mobify is the leading developer of PWAs for retail. To deliver the Hobbycraft PWA Mobify partnered with solutions provider ITG (https://www.itgsoftware.com/). Hobbycraft's move into state-of-the-art mobile commerce comes at the intersection of two major trends:

a boom in mobile shopping (http://www.occstrategy.com/en/Insights/STU/The%20Mobile%20Mandate) with approximately two thirds of total ecommerce purchases in the U.K. expected to be on smartphones by 2020

Continued growth in arts and crafts; the Craft & Hobby Association reports (http://www.craftscouncil.org.uk/what-we-do/research-reports/) the UK creative industry is worth £3.4bn.

Speed is a key feature of the new Hobbycraft site. The Mobify Platform is typically capable of at least doubling the speed of previous mobile sites as demonstrated by leading British retailer Debenhams (https://www.mobify.com/press-release/debenhams-deploys-mobify-cut-shopping-journey-in-half/), which launched one of the UK's first retail Progressive Web Apps last quarter.

Performance is critical to online shopping, with retailers previously turning to native apps to provide fast speeds. But studies show (https://techcrunch.com/2017/08/25/majority-of-u-s-consumers-still-download-zero-apps-per-month-says-comscore/) the majority of smartphone users download zero apps per month, so PWAs are being more widely employed to meet the need for speed and better user experience of today, while reaching more customers on the web. The new Hobbycraft PWA will be enhanced throughout 2018 to include additional features such as Apple Pay and an enhanced store locator.

With more than 90 stores nationwide and over 25,000 products for all hobbies, Hobbycraft has a three million-strong Hobbycraft Club, new initiatives for helping fans share their creations online, and the U.K's #1 craft blog, along with the first Progressive Web App in its industry.

"Hobbycraft has a passionate customer base so it's great to see them embracing an exciting and innovative Progressive Web App for a highly personalized, faster and more engaging shopper experience," said Mobify CEO Igor Faletski. "Beyond engagement, retailers using Mobify PWAs are seeing impressive results, not just in mobile sessions and conversions, but in revenues. We can't wait to see what Hobbycraft delivers with its impressive new mobile commerce approach."

Mobify PWAs solve the conversion rate challenge for retailers, with typical results including:

51% increase in mobile sessions

50% more conversions

23% increase in revenues

