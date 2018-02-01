

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2017 increased by 1 percent to 38.13 billion Danish kroner from 37.93 billion kroner last year. Earnings per share increased 3 percent to 15.39 kroner from 14.96 kroner a year ago.



Operating profit edged up to 48.97 billion kroner from 48.43 billion kroner in the prior year. Operating profit increased by 1 percent reported in Danish kroner and by 5 percent in local currencies.



However, net sales for the year edged down to 111.70 billion kroner from 111.78 billion kroner a year ago. Sales rose 2 percent in local currencies.



Novo Nordisk said that Chairman of the Board of Directors Göran Ando has decided not to seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in March 2018. The board has proposed current member of the board Helge Lund to be elected as chairman.



As per 15 February 2018, Karsten Munk Knudsen, currently senior vice president of Corporate Finance, will succeed Jesper Brandgaard as chief financial officer. Brandgaard will continue as executive vice president responsible for Biopharm and Legal Affairs.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Novo Nordisk forecast sales growth of 2 percent to 5 percent measured in local currencies and operating profit growth of 1 percent to 5 precent.



Sales growth for the year reported in Danish kroner is expected to be 7 percentage points lower than in local currencies, reflecting the significant depreciation of the U.S. dollar and related currencies versus the Danish krone. Likewise, reported operating profit growth is expected to be 10 percentage points lower.



At the AGM on 22 March 2018, Novo Nordisk's board will propose a final dividend of 4.85 kroner for 2017 per share of 0.20 Kroner. The expected total dividend for 2017 of 7.85 kroner per share, of which 3.00 kroner per share was paid as interim dividend in August 2017, corresponds to an increase of 3 percent compared to 2016.



In addition, the board intends to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase program of up to 14 billion kroner.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX