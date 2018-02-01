Changes in HR at Castellum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 01, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Senior Vice President, Human Resources Anne Thelin-Ehrling has decided to leave Castellum. Olof Gertz has been appointed acting Senior Vice President Human Resources.

Anne Thelin-Ehrling joined Castellum in the role as HR Manager in January 2016. Later that year she was appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources and member of Group Management. Anne is now returning to her own consulting business and to Stockholm where she lives.

"I want to sincerely thank Anne for her solid and wholehearted efforts and wish her the best of luck for the future", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum's CEO.

Olof Gertz has been appointed acting Senior Vice President, Human Resources and member of Castellum Group Management. Olof has most recently worked with his own consulting business, and also brings extensive experience to Castellum from several executive positions in global companies, including Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Vattenfall AB and at DeLaval International. Olof will enter the position on February 1, 2018.

"We look forward to benefiting from Olof's broad experience in continuing to harmonize HR work and develop the function within the Group", says Henrik Saxborn.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on February 1, 2018.



