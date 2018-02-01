

1 February 2018



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)



Device Authority Fundraising Update



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), wishes to provide clarification regarding the Device Authority fundraise.



The Board would like to highlight that the 120-day period for the DA fundraising, disclosed in the announcement released on 29 September 2017, ends on 22 February 2018. Previously the end date had not been given and we hope that this announcement clarifies the timeframe. However, it is important to note that the agreement automatically renews on a monthly basis. The fundraise has continued to receive positive interest and the Board does not expect to make any further announcements in relation to the DA fundraising until the fundraising closes.



