sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,27 Euro		-0,08
-0,96 %
WKN: 858737 ISIN: JP3289800009 Ticker-Symbol: KST 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KOBE STEEL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOBE STEEL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,55
8,72
09:27
8,58
8,75
09:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOBE STEEL LTD
KOBE STEEL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOBE STEEL LTD8,27-0,96 %