

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) reported that net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was 55.82 billion yen, compared to a loss of 36.48 billion yen last year.



Net sales increased to 1.38 trillion yen from 1.22 trillion yen a year ago.



Operating income for fiscal year 2017 is still expected to be 75 billion yen. Net sales are now expected to be 1.89 trillion yen, higher than previous forecast of 1.88 trillion yen.



