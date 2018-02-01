

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit climbed 49 percent to 3.29 billion euros from prior year's 2.21 billion euros. Earnings per share were 2.99 euros, higher than 2.01 euros a year ago.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 3.47 billion euros, slightly higher than 3.46 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue increased 6 percent to 43.59 billion euros from last year's 41 billion euros.



Further, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 5, 2018 that the dividend per share for the 2017 financial year be increased to 3.65 euros from prior year's 3.25 euros.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company projects slight growth in unit sales and revenue, while EBIT is expected to be in the prior-year magnitude.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX