

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Thursday that its full year production of copper, nickel, coal and oil declined from last year. Production of zinc was flat with the prior year.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the company's own-sourced copper production of 1.31 million tonnes was 8 percent lower than in 2016. The decline reflects the Ernest Henry minority sale in the fourth quarter of 2016, end of life production declines at Alumbrera, and various temporary effects including lower throughput at Mutanda and smelter maintenance at Mount Isa.



Own-sourced zinc production of 1.09 million tonnes was in line with 2016, as the step-up in Antamina zinc production was offset by the disposals of the African mines to Trevali Mining, and lower production, as expected, at Mount Isa.



Own-sourced nickel production for the year of 109,100 tonnes was 5 percent lower than 2016, owing to changes in the use of third party versus own sourced feeds in the INO circuit, partly offset by a strengthening operational performance at Koniambo.



Coal production of 121 million tonnes was 3 percent down on 2016, as reductions associated with industrial action and adverse weather events were mostly offset by productivity improvements and Glencore's higher equity share in certain mines.



Glencore's entitlement oil interest of 5.1 million barrels was 19 percent lower than 2016, reflecting expected reductions in a period of inactive field development in a low price environment.



