Covalense launches a Cloud based subscription monetization solution powered by Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management

Covalense, a Gold member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN) is proud to launch cSMART, a SaaS based subscription monetization solution for digital service providers powered by Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management (BRM). This highly agile system enables full life cycle from lead to cash-using self-onboarding, CRM multi-level integration capabilities along with 100% digital experience to the customer. cSMART supports with ready to use solutions for various industry verticals like communications service providers like MVNO/MVNE, cable/broadband and enterprise solutions like ERP and IOT.

Oracle recognizes Covalense for expertise in Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management

Covalense also achieved OPN Specialized status for Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management (BRM) 7.

To achieve OPN Specialized status, partners must meet a stringent set of product-specific competency and business requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customer and partner community. By achieving a Specialized distinction, Covalense has been recognized by Oracle for its expertise in delivering services specifically around Oracle Communications BRM through competency development, business results and proven success.

Specialization can provide customers with confidence that a partner is qualified in the defined product or industry area and able to successfully develop, architect and deliver specific solutions.

"It has been a great journey so far for Covalense collaborating with Oracle and attaining a Specialized partner status. We are extremely proud to launch our cSMART solution powered and officially launched by Oracle marking the beginning of a promising cloud solutions era," said Sreenivas Peesapati, Cofounder President Covalense.

"We congratulate Covalense for achieving Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management (BRM) 7 Specialization and for their launch of cSMART. Covalense has been a strong advocate and adopter of Oracle Communications, and with their global specialization along with cSMART, they bring differentiated value by delivering innovative Oracle powered solutions to their customers," said Carl DCosta, Vice President, Global Alliances Channel Sales at Oracle.

Covalense is a well-recognised and reliable IT transformation partner to our clients. Our projects and implementations span across industry verticals such as Beverages, Education, Engineering, FMCG Retail, Government, Healthcare, ISVs, Logistics, Power Utilities and Telecommunications.

More information at www.covalense.com and www.csmartsol.com

