The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB has found that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers ("the Rulebook") and has therefore ordered Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget to pay a fine amounting to SEK 784,592, corresponding to two annual listing fee.



The matter concerns Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget's violation of items 2.2.4 and 4.1 of the Rulebook in addition to item 7.2.1 in Supplement B of the Rulebook.



The Disciplinary Committee has concluded that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget - through the actions of its wholly owned subsidiary - has acted in a manner that risks undermining public confidence in the exchange, Nasdaq First North and the securities market in general in conjunction with its handling of a mandatory bid to holders of preference shares and warrants in Högkullen AB. The Securities Council has determined that the subsidiary has violated the mandatory bid rules and generally accepted behavior in the securities market by not fully familiarizing itself with the implications of the applicable takeover rules. Furthermore, the Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the Company did not fulfill its disclosure obligations in two press releases on May 15, 2017 concerning a planned issue of common shares and that the time plan for the mandatory bid to shareholders in Högkullen AB had been changed. These failings implied violations of item 4.1 of the Rulebook.



In light of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget's actions in conjunction with the mandatory bid and the non-fulfillment of the information disclosure requirements on May 15, 2017, the Disciplinary Committee has also determined that the Company does not have had the required organization or the required resources for information disclosure according to item 2.2.4 of the Rulebook.



The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the breaches and has concluded that imposing a fine is motivated. The Disciplinary Committee has decided that the sanction should be a fine corresponding to two annual fees.



