

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom giant Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Thursday that its third-quarter group total revenue declined 3.6% to 11.8 billion euros from last year's restated revenues of 12.24 billion euros. The decline reflected the deconsolidation of Vodafone Netherlands and FX movements.



In Europe, revenues declined 2.8 percent to 8.63 billion euros and Africa, Middle East & Asia Pacific or AMAP revenues fell 5.6 percent to 2.86 billion euros.



In its trading update for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the company reported that group service revenues declined 6.1 percent to 10.19 billion euros from 10.86 billion euros last year.



Organic service revenue grew 1.1% with a 0.3 percent rise in Europe and a6.8 percent increase in AMAP, driven by broad based improvement at Vodacom.



In India, revenues declined by 23.1% due to intense price competition and lower termination rates.



Vittorio Colao, Group Chief Executive, said, 'An improved performance at Vodacom helped to offset a more promotional quarter in some European countries, particularly in Spain. While the competitive and regulatory environment in India remains intense, we continue to make good progress in securing the required approvals for the merger with Idea Cellular, and we have taken steps to strengthen the combined company's financial position. Overall, this consistent performance underpins our confidence that we will meet our guidance for the full year.'



Further, the company reiterated its full-year guidance, expecting organic adjusted EBITDA growth of around 10%. The company expects FCF pre-spectrum to exceed 5 billion euros.



