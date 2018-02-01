

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L), a UK food producer, Thursday, in its third-quarter trading update, said its total revenue and like-for-like revenue were both ahead of the prior year, with trading slightly ahead of its expectations.



During the period, each of the Group's categories delivered positive volume growth, driven by a strong performance over the key Christmas trading period. Total export sales were also well ahead.



Also, the Group said it is confident in both the prospects for the remainder of the current financial year and the continued long-term success and development of the business.



