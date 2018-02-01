

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported income attributable to shareholders of $13.0 billion or $1.56 per share for full year 2017 compared to $4.6 billion or $0.58 per share, previous year. CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $15.8 billion compared to $7.2 billion, prior year. Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items was $1.92 compared to $0.92. The company said its full year earnings benefited mainly from higher realised oil, gas and LNG prices, improved refining performance and higher production from new fields, which offset the impact of field declines and divestments.



Fiscal year revenue increased to $305.2 billion from $233.6 billion, previous year. Total revenue and other income was $311.9 billion compared to $240.0 billion.



The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year. The Board expects that the first quarter 2018 interim dividend will be $0.47, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter in the previous year.



