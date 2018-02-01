

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group Plc. (RNK.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six months to 31 December 2017 declined to 25.1 million pounds or 6.4 pence per share from 28.1 million pounds or 7.2 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before taxation was 32.8 million pounds down from 35.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were up 16% at 8.0 pence.



For the six months to 31 December 2017, statutory revenue was broadly flat at 354.2 million pounds. UK Digital continues to deliver strong statutory revenue growth, up 12%, offset by the Group's UK retail performance, down 3%.



The company said it remains confident in the outlook for the Group with management's expectations for the full year unchanged.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 2.15 pence per share to be paid on 15 March 2018 to shareholders on the register at 16 February 2018.



