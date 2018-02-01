(ISC)2 Names Deshini Newman as Managing Director for EMEA

Incumbent Adrian Davis, CISSP, becomes Director of Cybersecurity Advocacy for EMEA as (ISC)² invests in development and influence of cybersecurity community

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ --(ISC)²- The world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals - today announced the appointment of Deshini Newman as Regional Managing Director for EMEA. Deshini joins (ISC)² from Cambridge Assessment, part of Cambridge University (UK), where for over 10 years she held leadership roles inglobal development of their English language examinations which are recognised by more than 20 000 universities, employers and governments globally.She also brings 15 years' experience in examination publishing.

"Deshini is a strong addition to our effort to develop skilled talent in the face of a well-acknowledged skills shortage in cybersecurity. The need to enhance cybersecurity and access to relevant talent is an increasingly top priority at the highest level of government and business thinking in more countries around the world.Deshini brings valuable experience working across varied geographies, addressing both mature and emerging economies, and will enhance the support we offer with certification and membership," says (ISC)² COO Wesley Simpson.

Newman has held several leadership roles including Global Manager of Strategy, Assistant Director, Global Business Development, and most recently Global Head of Higher Education and Adult Sector with the not-for -profit body Cambridge Assessment English, part of Cambridge Assessment Group, and Cambridge University. She was also a member of the Regent House, the official governing body of the University. In her ten years at Cambridge Assessment English, Newman presided over the development of a high-growth strategy developing recognition for its online adaptive testing portfolio and Business English Certificates.In previous roles, Newman led the international English testing unit at Edexcel, a UK awarding body and worked on the strategy and delivery of a new international business unit and global English test at the Pearson Group, a FTSE 100 education company. Deshini holds an MA from the University of Cambridge, a degree in commercial law, an MSc (Teaching English for Specific Purposes), MBA (Publishing), and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

"It's a privilege to be able to step into cybersecurity at a very dynamic time for the industry globally, joining a world-leading organisation like (ISC)²that is making such a significant contribution to something so vital. With cybersecurity skills in sharp demand across all sectors of society, I am highly motivated and excited by the opportunity to progress recognition and access to their internationally renowned Certification and education programmes, and provide a boost to levels of employability and career prospects for people across the Region," says Newman.

Adrian Davis, CISSP, who moves from the role of Managing Director to become Director of Cybersecurity Advocacy for EMEA to enhance (ISC)²'s work with governments, standards, academia and others says:"I look forward to welcoming Deshini to the team. This change means (ISC)² can grow our ability to advocate on behalf of our fast-growing membership by sharing valued front-line knowledge and perspective needed by an ever-growing number of people and organisations tackling today's cybersecurity challenges," says Davis.

To learn more about (ISC)² certification: https://www.isc2.org/Certifications

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, (ISC)²offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 130,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation -The Center for Cyber Safety and Education'. For more information on (ISC)², visitwww.isc2.org, follow us onTwitteror connect with us onFacebook.

© 2018 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.