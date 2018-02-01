(ISC)2 to Boost Commitment to Advocacy Naming Adrian Davis, CISSP, as Director of Cybersecurity Advocacy for EMEA

Appointment enhances focus on work to support academia, government, policy and standards makers

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)2 - The world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals - today outlined its commitment to enhancing Cybersecurity Advocacy with the appointment of Dr. Adrian Davis, CISSP, as Director of Cybersecurity Advocacy for EMEA. The appointment follows the appointment of John McCumber as Director of Cybersecurity Advocacy for the North America Region, and is part of (ISC)2's global initiative to develop a dedicated effort to support the growing number of organisations, including standards and policy makers, government agencies, and others that are actively facing the most critical security issues.

Adrian joined (ISC)2 as Managing Director for EMEA in 2014. In his new role as Director of Advocacy, Adrian will build on (ISC)2's body of work to champion greater understanding of certification, and skills issues, and work to help policy makers raise the priority and standard of assessment given to cyber risk within business and government. He will also work through the (ISC)2 EMEA Advisory Council to share members' experience and concerns around focussed issues.

"Our cybersecurity advocacy programme allows us to work closely with our membership, to encourage public/private collaboration on security issues, and to advance cybersecurity practice and the profession around the world," says (ISC)² CEO David Shearer, CISSP. "There is a growing appreciation for the need to better understand and develop the capacity to face the cybersecurity issues that are constantly threatening businesses and livelihoods today, and we are committed to doing everything we can to play our part."

"I am pleased to have this opportunity to develop a voice for the growing and vibrant community that works at the coal face of the effort to, not just protect our companies, but also our economies," adds Davis. "We work hard to meet the significant need for more talent in cybersecurity today. We also recognise the need to develop resilience outside of the profession, and serve our membership by helping today's leaders, innovators and influencers in society understand their role in tackling the risks associated with our developing dependencies on technical innovations."

During his tenure as Managing Director, Davis presided over double-digit annual growth in the regional certified membership, now at over 23,000 professionals in 92 countries. He established varied partnerships and initiatives to amplify their influence, most-notably in support of: accreditation guidelines referenced by computing science programmes across Europe; educational resources and (ISC)2's International Academic Programme;. and the latest edition of Europe's eCompetence Framework (eCF), now recognised as a European Standard. Working with the EMEA Advisory Council he has sponsored the development of two member-driven task forces examining GDPR implementation; and IoT risk. Adrian is also a co-editor for the ISO (International Standards Organisation), where he participated in the publication of two standards within the 27000 family. Previously he was Principal Research Analyst with the Information Security Forum (ISF).

Deshini Newman, who joins (ISC)2 from Cambridge Assessment English, steps into the role of Managing Director for EMEA.

To learn more visit: https://www.isc2.org/cybersecurity-advocates

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, (ISC)2offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 130,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation -The Center for Cyber Safety and EducationTM. For more information on (ISC)², visitwww.isc2.org, follow us onTwitteror connect with us onFacebook.



© 2018 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.