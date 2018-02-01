PARIS, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

JÃ"LI360 uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to allow users to create a collaborative ongoing treatment programme, connected to doctors for advice.

The system combines two sleek and highly-sophisticated hand-held devices connected to an intelligent smartphone app.

Together they measure the skin's status, which allows the user or an advisor to customise and personalise a treatment program. The combined treatment uses Radio Frequency (RF), Electroporation (ELP) with Swiss formulated Hyaluronic Acid/Peptides serum and Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT).

These three treatments, complemented by Swiss formulated serum cartridges, are uniquely combined in a single compact home use device.

"This'App-to-Expert'connectivity anddoctoradvisedskin support is a total game-changer in home-use beauty devices and represents the next generation in skin aesthetics,"saidDr.Michael Gold,board-certifieddermatologistandcosmeticsurgeon,at Gold SkinCare Centre.

"It simply brings the patient and the professional closer together."

Sleek, Sophisticated and SimpletoUse

TheJÃ"LI360system combinestwo hand-held devices; the analyzer measures the levels of hydration, sebum, and elasticity. This data enables patients and doctors to advise and track a personalised facial treatment programme, using the three technologies. Patients are advised to use the JÃ'LI360 Analyzer Wand at least once a month for intelligent data. The treatment hand piece has a unique, multifunctional applicator that combines RF (Radio Frequency), ELP (Electroporation) with Swiss formulated serums, and LLLT (Low Level Laser Therapy) to deliver an optimum combination of treatments for aesthetic results at home. The mobile app allows the treatment device to be programmed in three ways to offer flexibility for the user; the device has a default setting, the user is able to devise a custom plan, or request advice from doctors if the user is subscribed to the optional advisory plan.

No other device provides three measurements and three completely independent skin care technologies in one system. The previously approved technologies are safe, pain free and non-surgical, which aim for immediate and longer-term results and absolutely no down time.

- JÃ"LI360Connectivity

I.O.S & Android smartphone-compatible, wireless and Bluetooth with software auto updates. The JÃ"LI360 Analyzer inputs the skin measurement into the JÃ"LI360 app to enable users and doctors to advise and create custom treatment regimes, that can be supported by online, real-time professional dermatologist advice.

-JÃ"LI360Bipolar Radio Frequency (RF) Treatment

Works in harmony with JÃ"LI360 Swiss-formulated conductive gel applied by a disposable, single-use cartridge for a clean, accurate treatment.

- JÃ"LI360Electroporation (ELP) Treatment

Works in harmony with JÃ"LI360's Swiss-formulated serum applied by a disposable single-use cartridge for a clean, accurate treatment.

- JÃ"LI360Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) Treatment

Treatment method is based on 658 and 850 nm wavelength laser, and does not require any additional cosmetics to be operate.

About E.S.I NOVEL LTD

E.S.I NOVEL LTD, part of the Essence Group, designs and develops medical aesthetic skin care products.

We empower people to have a professional experience anytime, anywhere, with any lifestyle. Our technologies bring a new generation of beauty to your home and business. We support physicians, spa owners, beauticians, clinics, and deliver direct customer channels, along with intelligent insights.

Based on Essence Group expertise in IoT and Big Data, E.S.I NOVEL LTD introduce JÃ"LI360, the world's first truly connected home-use skin care solution.

