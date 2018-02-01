

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) reported that its total revenues for the first-quarter increased by 6% to 100.8 million pounds, with the benefit from the acquisitions of RISI and Layer123 in the second half of fiscal 2017 more than offsetting the drag from unfavourable exchange rates. Underlying revenues increased by 3%, with a strong performance from the event businesses and a gradual improvement in the subscriptions growth rate.



The Group noted that its proposed disposal of Global Market Intelligence Division (CEIC and EMIS), reported as a discontinued operation in last year's preliminary statement, remains on track and in line with the board's expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX