2018 is going to be a pivotal year for Greece's energy sector, including in renewables. An auction for new solar PV plants is expected to attract global attention; however other changes currently underway are also expected to be effective for the long term development of the Greek PV industry.Greece's energy regulator, RAE presented its proposals for new renewable energy auctions at a seminar held last week in the capital, Athens. RAE's idea for 2018 is to auction, individually, 300 MW of solar PV, 300 MW of wind; and 400 MW of combined solar PV and wind capacity, via a joint auction. RAE suggests ...

