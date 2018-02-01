London stocks were set for a firmer open on Thursday, taking their cue from a positive close on Wall Street as investors mulled over the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and awaited key UK manufacturing data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 23 points higher at 7,556. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Last night's Fed meeting and Janet Yellen's last as Fed chair appears to have teed up the March meeting quite nicely for the next move in the Fed funds rate by another 25 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...