Hammerson has exchanged contracts for the sale of Battery Retail Park in Birmingham to NFU Mutual for £57.5m. Located south west of Birmingham city centre in Selly Oak, the retail park covers a total of 12,600m2. The sale price represents a net initial yield of 6% and is in line with December 2016 book value. Hammerson said the retail park has benefitted from "a proactive asset management strategy" which reconfigured the park and implemented a more diverse tenant mix. The tenant line-up now ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...