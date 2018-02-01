

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG Plc (SHI.L), a distributor of specialist building products, Thursday said it has identified a historical overstatement of profit relating to the year 2016 and prior years, as well as the half year ended June 30, 2017. However, the expectations for underlying profitability for the year ended December 31, 2017 remain unchanged.



In a statement, the company noted that following a whistleblowing allegation of potential accounting irregularity at SIG Distribution, the core insulation and interiors business in the UK, SIG has conducted a forensic review of the recoverability of a number of balances recognised at 31 December 2016 in relation to rebates and other potential recoveries from suppliers.



Findings from this ongoing review were presented to the Audit Committee of the Board on 31 January 2018 and confirm that a number of these balances were overstated at December 31, 2016, in some cases intentionally. This resulted in an overstatement of profit for the year ended 31 December 2016 of up to about 3.7 million pounds, with up to a further about 0.4 million pounds overstatement of profit relating to years before 2016.



The review has also identified an overstatement of balances at 30 June 2017 relating to recoverable balances brought forward from 2016 and some additional receivables accrued in the first half of 2017. This resulted in up to a further about 2.5 million pounds overstatement of profit for the half year ended 30 June 2017.



SIG said it intends to restate previous financial statements for these overstatements, which remain subject to audit. A further update will be provided at the time of the full year results on March 9.



The company also suspended a number of individuals who are being placed under disciplinary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accounting for these balances and the cash overstatement disclosed earlier.



As the overstatements relate to 2016 and prior years, and to an overstatement in the first half of 2017 which has been reversed in the second half, expectations for underlying profitability for the year ended 31 December 2017 remain unchanged.



