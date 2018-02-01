TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 1.2.2018 AT: 10:15



Invitation to press briefing



Teleste Corporation will publish the Full-Year Financial Statement for 2017 as a stock exchange release on 8 February approx. at 08:30 am Finnish time.



A briefing for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day in Helsinki hosted by the CEO Jukka Rinnevaara. Teleste's CFO Juha Hyytiäinen will also be present in the briefing.



BRIEFING (held in Finnish): Date: Thursday, 8 February 2018 Time: 09:30-10:30 am Finnish time



Venue: Restaurant Savoy, 7th floor Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki



Attendance information by 6 February to: investor.relations@teleste.com Tiina Vuorinen Tel. +358 2 2605 611



TELESTE CORPORATION



Jukka Rinnevaara CEO