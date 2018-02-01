

JOBLIFT ANALYSES WHICH CITIES AND TOWNS WILL DOMINATE THE UK'S TECH SCENE IN THE NEAR FUTURE



London, 1(st) February 2018 - When it comes to technology, London, Manchester and Birmingham dominate the job market. However, growth in these cities is slow and the competition increasingly high. With this in mind, Joblift has analysed which smaller UK cities and towns are set to become Britain's tech hubs of tomorrow. By analysing the top 50 locations in terms of the number of tech vacancies over the last 12 months, Joblift has ranked the top ten places, with under 200,000 citizens,[1] predicted to dominate the UK's tech scene in coming years. A point based system was implemented, taking into account the average increase in tech vacancies, the percentage tech jobs held compared to the entire job market, and the total number of tech jobs in every location. Extra points were also awarded to cities that have a university which was listed in the top 500 universities worldwide for Engineering and Technology degrees.[2] It is notable that eight of the top ten cities are in the South of England, with only Warwick and York bucking the trend.



THE TOP TEN



1. Cambridge 2. Oxford 3. Guildford 4. Warwick 5. Peterborough 6. Gloucester 7. Basingstoke 8. Bath 9. Exeter 10. York



EDUCATION IS KEY: 70% OF THE TOP TEN ARE HOME TO A WORLD-RENOWNED TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY



According to Joblift's findings, seven of the UK's top ten future tech centres are home to world class Engineering and Technology universities. Cambridge tops the list, where its 36,802 tech job vacancies made up 37% of the city's job market in the last 12 months. The city topped the analysis in terms of number of tech jobs on offer too, no doubt owing some of this success to The University of Cambridge's ranking as third worldwide for Engineering and Technology courses. Oxford (9(th) worldwide university ranking) follows with 19,902 tech vacancies in the last year making up a quarter of all jobs offered in the city. Guildford, home to the 196(th) ranked University of Surrey, comes in third place with 10,634 tech jobs posted in the last 12 months, with one in every four vacancies being tech focused. Fourth place falls to Warwick (125(th) worldwide university ranking), where 22% of the 7,830 vacancies posted in the last 12 months have concerned technology or computer science.



MORE THAN A QUARTER OF ALL VACANCIES IN BATH, EXETER AND YORK ARE TECH BASED



Bath comes in 8(th) place, with a quarter of the 7,673 vacancies posted in the last year being tech focused. The regency city is home to both a world-class university (172(th) ranking) and the annual Bath Digital Festival. Following this, Exeter - location of the 'Southwest's home to Science & Technology', Exeter Science Park - ranks in 9(th) place in our findings, advertising 8,093 tech job postings. In the last 12 months, one in every five vacancies in the Devon capital was for a tech position, and the university takes 318(th) place in the worldwide Engineering and Technology ranking. Rounding off the top ten is the UK's first Gigabit City, York. The North-eastern city saw its 7,528 tech jobs posted in the last year making up 21% of its entire job market and the university is ranked 335(th) worldwide for its Engineering and Technology courses.



INNOVATION HUBS, DIGITAL HIGH STREETS AND TECH COMPANIES PLACE PETERBOROUGH, GLOUCESTER AND BASINGSTOKE ON THE MAP



Despite universities clearly exerting a major influence on the UK's tech future, three cities in Joblift's analysis made the top ten without hosting a leading university. Peterborough - home to the hi-tech 'Innovation Lab' - ranks in 5(th) place, ranking highly both on the total number of tech jobs posted (10,564) and the percentage these vacancies held in the entire job market in the last 12 months (25%). In 6(th) place, 42,315 vacancies have been posted in Gloucester in the last 12 months, with 25% of these being tech focused. The city is home to a 'digital high street' and is the location of a number of tech company offices, including cyber security business BAE Systems, and Safran Landing Systems. Basingstoke completes the top ten, ranking in 7(th) place, with 26% of the 38,922 vacancies in the town being focused on tech.



