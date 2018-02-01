

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - BBVA Group (BBVA) reported that, In 2017, the Group generated a net attributable profit of 3.52 billion euros, an increase of 1.3% from prior year. Earnings per share was 0.48 euros compared to 0.49 euros. Without taking into account the impairment losses from Telefónica, net profit for 2017 stood at 4.64 billion euros, up 19.7% compared to 2016 results, excluding the provisions related to 'floor clauses' in Spain.



In 2017, the BBVA Group generated net interest income of 17.76 billion euros (up 4.1%, up 10.6% in constant terms). Adding fees and commissions, this item came to 22.68 billion euros, up 4.1% compared to 2016 (up 10.3% stripping out currency effects). Operating expenses declined 2.3% in 2017 (up 2.2% at constant exchange rates). The Group's operating income increased 7.7% (up 14.1% at constant exchange rates) to 12.77 billion euros.



The Group stated that it is expected to be proposed for the consideration of the competent governing bodies a cash payment in a gross amount of 0.15 euros per share to be paid in April as final dividend for 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX