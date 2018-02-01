sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon's Financial Statements 2017 to be Published on Thursday, 8 February 2018 at Approximately 9 am EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January - 31 December 2017 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 8 February 2018 at approximately 9 am EET. The report will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live at https://citycon.videosync.fi/2017-results

Conference call numbers are:
Participants from Europe +44-203-194-0552
Participants from the US +1-855-716-1597

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-financial-statements-2017-to-be-published-on-thursday--8-february-2018-at-approximately-9-,c2442772


© 2018 PR Newswire