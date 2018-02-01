Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Independent Technical Study of OPL325 01-Feb-2018 / 07:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 February 2018 LEKOIL Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") Independent Technical Study of OPL325 LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration, development and production company with a focus on Africa, announces that the full Technical Evaluation Report for OPL325, announced yesterday, is now available on the Company's web site. For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Lisa Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 3494 James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 Peter Krens / Edward 20 7878 3447 Haig-Thomas BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 20 7236 1010 Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney +44 20 7920 3150 Hayward / Charles Vivian -ends- ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 5174 End of Announcement EQS News Service 650431 01-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=650431&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

