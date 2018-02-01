

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks group A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) Thursday, in its full-year trading update, said it expects total revenue for the 52 weeks to be c.277 million pounds, up c.7.5 percent over the prior year, and that it remains confident of delivering profit growth in line with its expectations.



The Group said this positive revenue performance reflects the continued success of its innovation as well as strong trading execution across its core brands.



The group also noted that it continued to outperform the total UK soft drinks market and raised its overall market share.



In addition, as part of innovation and reformulation programme, the company now expects that up to 99% of its portfolio will contain less than 5g of total sugars per 100ml before the implementation of the soft drinks sugar tax in April this year.



