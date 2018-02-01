

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc. (MRO.L) said that the offer document containing full terms and conditions of its firm offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of GKN plc (GKN.L) and the procedures for its acceptance is being posted to the shareholders of GKN later today and will also be published on Melrose's website later today, together with a prospectus equivalent document containing details of Melrose as enlarged by the acquisition of GKN.



On 17th January 2018, Melrose Industries announced the terms of its firm offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of GKN plc. GKN Shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.49 new Melrose shares and 81 pence in cash. GKN shareholders would own approximately 57 percent of the enlarged Group. The acquisition values each GKN share at 430.1 pence; and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of GKN at approximately 7.4 billion pounds.



GKN then stated that the terms of the offer was effectively unchanged from Melrose's unsolicited proposal of 8 January 2018 which GKN's Board unanimously rejected because it fundamentally undervalued GKN. Furthermore, the Board stated that the proposal would materially dilute the exposure of GKN shareholders to the meaningful upside opportunities that the Board believes are present within the Group.



Melrose said that it expect to re-energise and re-purpose GKN's operations to enable them to exceed GKN's own top-end group trading margin target of 10%. It believes that it can deliver significantly greater benefits to the shareholders of GKN than GKN could otherwise achieve on its own.



