EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2017 01-Feb-2018 / 07:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 January 2018 GB00B0W5NJ22 Ecovista PLC ("Ecovista" or "the Company") Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2017 Ecovista Plc, are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2017. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I am pleased to present to you my first chairman's statement since the departure of our previous chairman Mr Luca Tenuta for the period 1st September 2016 to 31st August 2017. Since my appointment I have made a thorough examination of company's investments. Overview The accounts for the period to 31 August 2017 showed a loss of GBP887,306, comparable to the loss for the 8 months ended 31 August 2016 of GBP216,537. During the financial period, we have had several regulatory issues caused by one of the nominees of a number of our shareholders. These issues were beyond our control but have now all been resolved. The consequence of this resulted in a higher level of running costs due to various legal fees the Company was having to pay to protect the Company's position. The continued decline in the Italian property market saw the value of our holding in Cignella SRL be devalued by GBP482,208, this being 54% of the losses incurred. The current value of our holding in Cignella is GBP151,807. During the financial period under review the Company raised GBP350,000 in new equity, and GBP470,000 in convertible loan notes (of which I personally invested GBP270,000) showing the strong commitment from new investors. This has strengthened our balance sheet and helped the completion of the property investments we targeted for this period, increasing the NAV of the group from GBP1,727,736 to GBP1,182,982 for the period to 31 August 2017. The board remains committed to continue keeping a tight rein on costs and low levels of leveraging. Current operations 100 Rye Street Ltd The new 4,380sq ft. house that is being built is progressing well and is currently at first floor level with an expected completion date of 1st May with an anticipated gross value in the region of GBP1,350,000. Start Hill Limited and Willside Limited Start Hill Limited owns a 4-bedroom house on 0.3 of a hectare which is currently rented out on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy. Willside Limited has an option to purchase on the next-door property, also a 4-bedroom house within a slightly bigger plot of 0.43 hectares. The group is looking to gain planning permission to demolish the two houses and build a significant number of two-bedroom apartments on the combined plot. A pre-application has been obtained and the company hopes to submit a full planning application in early March. Cignella S.r.l. The Cignella Estate (Cignella -- http://www.cignella.com/en/) The resort is in southern Tuscany approximately 35 minutes south of Siena. The resort comprises 18 houses and apartments, of which 13 are currently let via web based and local holiday companies to tourists mostly from the UK and Germany. The remaining 5 properties are townhouses which are yet to be completed. Holiday sale continue to improve year on year. At present Ecovista owns 13% of the shares in Cignella SRL and has an option to buy the balance of the equity for EUR4m. Recent Sale Willow Cottages Ltd After the planning appeal was turned down for the car park next to Stansted Airport, the group decided to sell the company Willow Cottage Limited for GBP400,000 (GBP100,000 for the shares, GBP300,000 for the debt). Although this created a loss of GBP169,941 on the transaction. The Board believes that the funds can be better used to generate value for Shareholders. Outlook The Group has continuous deal flow and is currently looking at a number of potential development sites in and around the London, Essex and Hertfordshire area. The Directors believe there is sustainable growth in selective property transactions in these areas. The Company intends to launch a EUR10,000,000 Eurobond listed on the GEM exchange in Dublin in the coming months in order to continue to fund further acquisitions in its target market and explore further opportunities in the UK property market. The Board continues to view the year ahead with confidence. Consolidated Income statement ***************************** For the year ended 31 August 2017 Year to Period to August 2017 August 2016 Notes GBP GBP TURNOVER 1 - 5,142 Cost of sales - - Gross profit - 5,142 (169,941) - Loss on sale of investment Loss on revaluation of investments (482,208) - Fair value adjustment on 2,153 - investment (219,356) (222,445) Administrative expenses Operating loss 2 (869,352) (217,303) - 7,411 Financial income Financial expense (17,954) (6,645) Loss before tax (887,306) (216,537) Taxation 3 - - Loss for the period (887,306) (216,537) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company Basic loss per share (pence) (0.024p) (0.006p) There are no items of other comprehensive income. Consolidated Statement of financial position ******************************************** at 31 August 2017 Group Company 2017 2016 2017 2016 Notes GBP GBP GBP GBP Fixed assets Goodwill 4 - 1,745 - - Investment 5 1,347,090 1,165,000 - - properties Investments 6 - - 181 269,942 in subsidiaries Investments 7 270,739 760,794 270,739 760,794 1,617,829 1,927,539 270,920 1,030,736 Current assets Debtors 8 75,092 72,124 1,482,086 931,308 Cash at bank 124,310 31,822 113,644 30,949 and in hand 199,402 103,946 1,595,730 962,257 Creditors: 9 (80,071) (119,104) (52,299) (51,787) amounts falling due within one year Net current 119,331 (15,158) 1,543,431 910,470 assets Total assets 1,737,160 1,912,381 1,814,351 1,941,206 less current liabilities Creditors: (554,178) (184,645) (554,178) (184,645) amounts falling due after more than one year 1,182,982 1,727,736 1,260,173 1,756,561 Capital and reserves Called up 10 173,190 163,190 173,190 163,190 share capital Share 2,683,045 2,343,045 2,683,045 2,343,045 premium account Equity 14,552 22,000 14,552 22,000 reserve Profit and (1,687,805) (800,499) (1,610,614) (771,674) loss account Shareholders 1,182,982 1,727,736 1,260,173 1,756,561 Funds The financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 31 January 2017 and signed on its behalf. L Stokely (Director) Company No. 05660908 (England and Wales) Group statement of changes in equity ************************************ For the year ended 31 August 2017 Share Share Equity Retained Total capital premium reserve earnings GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP 1 September 151,730 1,572,105 22,000 (583,963) 1,161,872 2016 Total - - - (216,536) (216,536) comprehensiv e income for the year Issue of 11,460 770,940 - - 782,400 share capital 31 August 163,190 2,343,045 22,000 (800,499) 1,727,736 2016 Total - - - (887,306) (887,306) comprehensiv e income for the period Issue of 10,000 340,000 - - 350,000 share capital Movement in - - (7,448) - (7,448) convertible loan notes 173,190 2,683,045 14,552 (1,687,805) 1,182,982 31 August 2017 1. Turnover 2017 2016 GBP GBP Rental income from properties in the UK - 5,142 - 5,142 2. Operating loss Operating loss is stated after charging: 2017 2016 GBP GBP Auditors' remuneration - audit fees 10,000 8,500 Directors' emoluments 34,000 120,000 3. Taxation 2017 2016 GBP GBP Loss on ordinary activities before taxation 887,306 216,536 Current tax on profits of the year at 173,735 43,307 standard rate of UK corporation tax of 19.58% (2016 - 20%) Losses carried forward (173,735) (43,307) - - Tax charge in the income statement The group has estimated excess management expenses of GBP908,534 (2016:

GBP734,799) available for carry forward against future trading profits. Deferred tax assets arising from these losses at 20% of GBP887,306 (2016: GBP216,536) have not been provided in the accounts as recovery is not probable in the foreseeable future. Earnings per share 2017 2016 Losses, GBP 887,306 216,536 Weighted average number of shares 3,672,733,282 3,391,061,602 Basic loss per share, pence 0.024 0.006 4. Goodwill 2017 2016 GBP GBP 1,745 1,745 At the beginning of the period Disposals (1,745) - - 1,745 At the end of the period Goodwill relates to the acquisition of Willow Cottages Limited. 5. Investment properties 2017 2016 GBP GBP 1,165,000 500,000 At the beginning of the period Additions on acquisition of subsidiaries 682,090 665,000 Disposals of subsidiary - Willow Cottage (500,000) - 1,347,090 1,165,000 At the end of the period During the period, Ecovista plc acquired 80% in Start Hill Limited. 6. Investments in subsidiaries 2017 2016 GBP GBP 269,942 269,941 At the beginning of the period Additions 180 1 Disposals (269,941) - 181 269,942 At the end of the period At 31 August 2017 the Company had interests in the following subsidiaries: Domicile % owned Nature of business Start Hill Limited England 80 Property owner Willside Limited England 100 Business services 100 Rye Street Limited England 100 Land owner 7. Investments 2017 2016 GBP GBP Loan issued 118,932 116,779 Equity investments 151,807 644,015 270,739 760,794 a) Loan issued is an interest free loan to Cignella Srl with an option to acquire all of Cignella's share capital by 31 December 2019, the loan is repayable on 31 December 2019. The loan is carried at amortised cost: 2017 2016 GBP GBP At the beginning of the period 116,779 741,230 Nominal value of the loan issued - - Fair value adjustment 2,153 - Converted into shares - (634,015) Exchange difference - 2,153 Finance income - 7,411 118,932 116,779 At the end of the period b) Equity investments represent a 13% stake in Cignella Srl received as a partial loan repayment. The investments are unquoted and stated at cost less impairment. 8. Debtors Group Company 2017 2016 2017 2016 GBP GBP GBP GBP Due from subsidiaries - - 1,416,336 865,558 Loans issued 60,000 60,000 60,000 60,000 Prepayments 5,750 5,750 5,750 5,750 Other debtors 9,342 6,374 - - 75,092 72,124 1,482,086 931,308 Loans issued represent loans to Cignella Wellness Limited; the loans are unsecured, interest free and repayable in December 2019. 9. Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Group Company 2017 2016 2017 2016 GBP GBP GBP GBP 33,005 43,832 33,005 31,305 Trade payables Loans payable 464 53,200 - - Other creditors 46,602 ?22,072 19,294 20,482 80,071 ?119,104 52,299 51,787 10. Share capital 2017 2016 Number GBP Number GBP Ordinary shares of 4,590,315,699 45,903 3,590,315,700 35,903 GBP0.00001 each, issued and fully paid Deferred shares of 128,572,167 127,287 128,572,167 127,287 GBP0.00099 each 173,190 163,190 On 01 August 2017, 571,428,571 new ordinary shares were subscribed for at GBP0.00035 and a further 428,571,428 new ordinary shares were subscribed for at GBP0.00035, both to fund future property acquisitions. 11. Transactions with related parties There were no related party transactions during the year apart from the directors' remuneration disclosed in note 2. 12. Ultimate Controlling Party In the opinion of the Directors there is no controlling party at the period end. 13. Post balance sheet events There have been no material events after the reporting date. ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: FR TIDM: EVTP Sequence No.: 5175 End of Announcement EQS News Service 650439 01-Feb-2018

