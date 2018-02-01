Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Commencement of 3D Seismic Acquisition at Otakikpo 01-Feb-2018 / 07:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 01 February 2018 LEKOIL Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") Commencement of 3D Seismic Acquisition at Otakikpo LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration, development and production company with a focus on Africa, has commenced the shooting of a 3D seismic survey at the Otakikpo Marginal Field ("Otakikpo") in OML 11, onshore and offshore in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta. Sinopec Changjiang Engineering Services Limited (Sinopec) has been previously contracted by the Company to carry out the survey. Permits have been secured and mobilisation completed. Line cutting has commenced and is currently in progress. Preparations for seismic recording operations are at an advanced stage. The survey is expected to complete around June 2018. Following the completion of this seismic acquisition, the Company will then process and interpret the new 3D seismic data, subsequently releasing an updated Competent Person's report. Lekan Akinyanmi, LEKOIL's CEO, said, "The acquisition of 3D seismic data will provide valuable information to unlock further value at Otakikpo. Sinopec has a reputation for high-quality data acquisition and we are pleased to be working with them." For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Lisa Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 3494 James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 Peter Krens / Edward 20 7878 3447 Haig-Thomas BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 20 7236 1010 Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney +44 20 7920 3150 Hayward / Charles Vivian The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Background to Otakikpo Otakikpo is sited in a coastal swamp location in oil mining lease (OML) 11, adjacent to the shoreline in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta. LEKOIL Nigeria exercises the rights and benefits of its 40% Participating and Economic interest in Otakikpo via the Farm-in Agreement and Joint Operating Agreement signed on 17 May 2014 with Green Energy International Limited ("GEIL"), the Operator. The Otakikpo Joint Venture began operations in December 2014. Ministerial consent was granted by the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria in June 2015. LEKOIL funded the costs of development and is entitled to recover this expenditure preferentially from 88% of production cash flow from Otakikpo. The Otakikpo Field Development Plan consists of two phases. Phase One comprises the recompletions of two wells, Otakikpo-002 and Otakikpo-003, with the installation of an Early Production Facility of 10,000 bopd capacity and export via shuttle tanker. Phase Two covers the subsequent incremental development of the rest of the field with new wells. Otakikpo commenced commercial production in 2017. -ends- ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 5176 End of Announcement EQS News Service 650437 01-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=650437&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

February 01, 2018 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)