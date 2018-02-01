TÜV SÜD Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY , Vietnam, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With state-of-the-art textile, leather and food testing laboratories, the company over the years, has forayed in sectors and services such as testing, inspection, audit and certification services

Will continue to invest in developing local expertise for existing and new product portfolios

Soon to extend service portfolio to Hardlines, with key focus on furniture testing

Mr. Niranjan Nadkarni, CEO, South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, TÜV SÜD and Mr. Richard Hong, CEO, ASEAN, TÜV SÜD Singapore PSB Pte. of the German testing, inspection, auditing, certification, inspection and training company, TÜV SÜD, were in Vietnam on the occasion of its 10th anniversary celebrations.



(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150910/10130068 )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636412/TUV_SUD_State_of_the_Art_Lab_Vietnam.jpg )



With over 100 employees, TÜV SÜD Vietnam is now set to take the next big leap by investing into new portfolio and amplifying the existing portfolio with new product offerings. In a closed door internal event, the Management identified employee skill enhancement through globally run programs as a key focus area that provides impetus for personal and professional development.

TÜV SÜD Vietnam is a wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, established in 2008. In the last 10 years, TÜV SÜD Vietnam has invested extensively in order to deliver premium quality products and services to the region. Today, TÜV SÜD Vietnam has one of the best state-of the-art testing laboratories for textile, footwear, leather and food products in Ho Chi Minh City and a representative office at Hanoi to facilitate sales, inspection and audit activities.

About TÜV SÜD:

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 24,000 staff work at over 1000 locations in over 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. http://www.tuv-sud.com.