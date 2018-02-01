GKN PLC - Response to Offer

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

1 February 2018

GKN plc ("GKN' or the "Company')

Statement regarding offer

GKN notes the publication today of a letter from the Chairman of Melrose Industries PLC ("Melrose') to GKN's shareholders announcing the posting of an offer document containing the full terms and conditions of its unsolicited offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of GKN for 1.49 new Melrose shares and 81 pence in cash per share (the "Offer'), which follows Melrose's announcement on 17 January 2018 pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code').

The terms of the Offer are unchanged from those contained in Melrose's announcement of 17 January 2018. The Board of GKN (the "Board') continues to view the Offer as entirely opportunistic and believes that its terms fundamentally undervalue GKN and its prospects. In particular, the Board believes that:

GKN has strong businesses which offer considerable upside potential - by rejecting the Offer, shareholders will see 100% of the value created; with Melrose they will lose over 40% of this upside.

GKN has a new leadership team and strategy to deliver a step-change in profit margins and cash generation, specifically through GKN's transformation plan 'Project Boost', focusing on the 4Ps of pricing, procurement, process and productivity, as well as fixed costs and capital allocation.

Melrose's stated premium of approximately 28% over the closing share price of GKN on 5 January 2018 is a fake premium and is misleading. Melrose is proposing to fund over 80% of the offer consideration in shares and GKN's shareholders are themselves funding the majority of the premium. In addition, GKN's strong balance sheet is effectively funding the vast majority of the 81 pence per share in cash.

Melrose is not the right owner for GKN. It lacks experience in relevant high technology businesses and of investing for the long-term.GKN is a much larger and more complex business than anything acquired by Melrose in the past. In addition, Melrose has very limited experience at Board level of managing Tier 1 Aerospace and Automotive suppliers.

The Board will be writing to shareholders in accordance with the Code within the next 14 days with its formal response to the Offer, which will explain in detail its reasons for recommending that shareholders reject the Offer.

The Board unanimously recommends that GKN shareholders reject the Offer and take no action.

Anne Stevens, Chief Executive, GKN, said:

"This Offer is derisory. Melrose is trying to buy GKN on the cheap and with GKN's own money, just at the point when our company is beginning to reap the benefits of its long-term investments.

"GKN's new leadership team is committed to maximising shareholder value. We are excited about presenting 'Project Boost' and our wider transformation plan to shareholders in the next two weeks. We will show how we expect to deliver a step-change in operational performance and financial returns, based on real engineering not financial engineering. We remain committed to separation at the right time.

"GKN's shareholders should retain 100% of these benefits, rather than handing almost half of them to Melrose's management and shareholders.'

Sources and Bases

1. GKN's undisturbed market capitalisation on 5 January of £5,604 million is calculated based on a share price of 326.3 pence per GKN share (being the closing price on 5 January 2018, the last business day before the approach made by Melrose to the GKN Board) and basic shares outstanding (excluding shares held in Treasury) of 1,717,572,609 as announced by GKN on 30 January 2018.

2. Melrose's undisturbed market capitalisation on 5 January of £4,224 million is calculated based on a share price of 217.6 pence per Melrose share (being the closing price on 5 January 2018, the last business day before the approach made by Melrose to the GKN Board) and basic shares outstanding of 1,941,200,503 as announced by Melrose on 12 January 2018.

3. Based on an undisturbed market capitalisation of the enlarged group of £8,437 million, comprising GKN's undisturbed market capitalisation of £5,604 million and Melrose's undisturbed market capitalisation of £4,224 million, less the value of cash consideration to GKN shareholders of £1,391 million(4).

I. Based on an exchange ratio of 1.49 new Melrose shares per GKN share as announced by Melrose on 1 February 2018, GKN shareholders would own approximately 57% of the enlarged group. The total value of the enlarged group attributable to GKN shareholders would therefore be £4,798 million.

II. When the cash consideration of the offer is included with the above, the total offer value to GKN shareholders is £6,189 million.

III. Assuming 1,717,607,958 basic shares outstanding for GKN, the delivered price per GKN share is 360 pence. This is equivalent to a premium of approximately 10.4% to the closing price of 326.3 pence per GKN share on 5 January 2018.

4. Cash consideration to GKN shareholders is £1,391m based on 81 pence per share in cash (as announced by Melrose on 1 February 2018) and 1,717,572,609 basic shares outstanding (excluding shares held in Treasury) in GKN.

