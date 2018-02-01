The module workshop hosted by TÜV Rheinland and Germany's energy agency, NRW was held for the first time in English and for an international audience. The main conclusion of the event, held in Germany, is that the latest technologies and trends should be constantly observed and evaluated.Anyone who buys, produces or plans PV systems today has to deal with some of the new technological developments that have been revolutionizing and changing the market for several years. This is as important today, as it has been in recent years. In order to keep up with such fast development, the latest technologies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...