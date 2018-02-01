

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The pace of Dutch manufacturing growth hit a new record high in January, survey data from NEVI and IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 62.5 in January from 62.2 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The overall growth in January was mainly driven by a further rapid increase in new orders. The pace of expansion was the fourth-fastest registered since the survey began in March 2000.



Despite easing to a three-month low, output growth remained strong in January.



The rate of manufacturing employment growth also accelerated to a new record high.



'Looking ahead, Dutch manufacturers were at their most optimistic regarding future output (over the next 12 months) since the question was first added to the survey five-and-a-half years ago,' Trevor Balchin, Director at IHS Markit, said.



