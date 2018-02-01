

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key rate unchanged, as widely expected, but set the stage for a rate hike at its next meeting in March.



China Caixin manufacturing data matched expectations, helping limit losses across the region. The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, and at a steady pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed with a PMI score of 51.5. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell almost 1 percent to end at 3,446.98 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.75 percent in late trade.



Japanese shares snapped a six-day losing streak as the yen weakened against the dollar and a survey showed Japan's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster rate in January. The Nikkei average jumped as much as 387.82 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 23,486.11, while the broader Topix index soared 1.84 percent to 1,870.44.



Exporters Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Sony climbed 1-3 percent. Oil company Inpex Corp advanced 2.7 percent and Japan Petroleum rallied 3.8 percent. Fujifilm shares surged over 12 percent, a day after the company announced it is cutting 10,000 jobs globally at its joint venture with Xerox Corp.



Australian shares rose sharply, led by mining and energy stocks after data showed the country's manufacturing sector posted 16th month of growth last month.



Export prices beat forecasts to rise 2.8 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, while building approvals tumbled 20 percent in December, separate reports showed.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 52.40 points or 0.87 percent to 6,090.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 52.30 points or 0.85 percent at 6,198.80.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac all rose over 1 percent after the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released a progress report into an inquiry into the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto also gained over 1 percent after copper rose 1 percent on Wednesday on dollar weakness. Energy majors Origin Energy, Santos, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum gained between half a percent and 1.3 percent after crude oil prices advanced overnight.



Household appliances distributor GUD Holdings jumped 5.8 percent on optimism over its growth outlook. Godfreys Group slumped nearly 17 percent after the vacuum cleaner retailer reported weak sales for the Christmas period.



Seoul shares finished marginally higher as investors digested a slew of economic readings on manufacturing, trade balance and consumer price inflation.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics slid 0.2 percent after saying it has entered into Cryptocurrency world by making chips designed specifically for mining bitcoin and other digital currencies.



New Zealand shares fell on profit taking after the previous session's sharp rally. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index dropped 58.14 points or 0.69 percent to 8,383.87 after climbing as much as 1.7 percent the previous day due to month-end positioning by large investors.



Job advertisements in New Zealand increased notably at the start of the year, the results of a survey by ANZ bank showed. Job ads climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent month-over-month in January, after remaining flat in December. This marked the highest monthly increase in three years.



Indonesia's manufacturing sector continued to contract in January, albeit at a slower rate, while Taiwan's manufacturing sector expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month, the latest surveys from Nikkei showed.



The Malaysian market was closed for the Federal Territory Day. Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Taiwan and Singapore were up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent while India's Sensex was rising 0.7 percent after a favorable Budget.



U.S. stocks closed slightly higher overnight to snap a two-day losing streak as the Fed held off on raising rates and said that 'further gradual' rate hikes were warranted, clearing the way for a March hike.



ADP's private sector jobs data and pending home sales figures also painted a positive picture of the economy. The Dow rose 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 edged up around 0.1 percent each.



