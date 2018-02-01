

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2428 against the greenback, 136.13 against the yen, 1.1581 against the franc and 0.8723 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX