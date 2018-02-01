In Q4 2017, EURid, the .eu and .?? registry, won the Registry of the Year Award at the 2017 CENTR Awards, introduced their domain name abuse prevention tool, and hosted a green discussion panel at the 2017 Internet Governance Forum, among other big developments

Q4 2017 gave way to 223 440 new .eu domain name registrations, which puts the .eu top-level domain (TLD) at 3 815 055 total domain names registered at the end of the quarter. When compared to Q3 2017, that measures an increase of 43 750 domain names registered, and when compared to Q4 2016, that measures an increase of 54 360 domain names registered.

Developments from the quarter include EURid's continued support of Surfrider, successful .eu Web Awards Gala, release of the fall .eu Illustrated, introduction to EURid's domain abuse prevention tool, hosting of a green discussion panel at the 2017 Internet Governance Forum, and winning the Registry of the Year Award at the 2017 CENTR Awards.

"Q4 2017 was a great quarter for us, particularly in seeing sustained growth not only in terms of registrations, but also in terms of registrar relations. Our registrar community grew by 8 members since Q3 and 30 members since the start of the year", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid's External Relations Manager.

EURid works with 723 registrars who promote the .eu and .?? TLD to people all around the world. Winning the Registry of the Year Award shows EURid's commitment towards their registrars, as they represent those who voted on the Award.

The top growth countries in the quarter when compared to Q3 2017 were Ireland (+16.7%), Iceland (+14.2%), and Liechtenstein (+11.1%).

Learn more about EURid's developments in their Q4 2017 report and stay tuned for the 2017 annual report, which will be released in April.

About EURid

EURid is the non-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? TLDs, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. More information at: http://www.eurid.eu.

