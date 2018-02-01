Hudson Fiber Network Taps Atrinet's Netace for Network Transition and Automation of its Carrier Class Services

HOD HASHARON, Israel, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NetACE to enable Hudson Fiber Network's (HFN) network into an agile, multi-vendor, programmable network infrastructure, with on-demand service delivery and rapid onboarding of new technologies

Atrinet Ltd., a leading provider of multi-vendor network transformation solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) to deploy NetACE, its innovative vendor-agnostic model-driven network orchestration, automation, and discovery platform.

HFN, the premier data transport provider offering high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber networking solutions for financial, content, carrier and enterprise customers, selected the Israeli company for its commitment to delivering innovative services in the most reliable, efficient and fastest way, further expanding its position as a market leader.

Atrinet's NetACE platform will enable HFN to achieve state-of-the-art understanding of hybrid legacy and SDN & NFV environments. Its committed roadmap addresses the needs of service providers in accelerating complex transition projects.

"During evaluation and analysis, Atrinetproved to have an excellent understanding of our specific business challenges and the best designed solution to support our network transformation," said Keith Muller, COO at HFN. "We are confident that Atrinet Team and the NetACE platform will support our growth plans and contribute to helping us fulfill our mission of providing high quality communications services for our customers."

"We are pleased that HFN has placed its trust inAtrinetand has selected our NetACE platform to help transform their network into a multi-vendor with the ability to be programmable across both legacy and next generation domains," said Ohad Kamer, CMO at Atrinet. "We look forward to working with HFN and establishing a long-term trustful relationship between the two companies."

With Atrinet's NetACE, HFN will gain complete network visibility and analysis through a discovery of all their network assets and services. NetACE delivers a single standard-based API for seamless automation of network services in real-time, across legacy and next generation network equipment and applications. NetACE enables seamless upgrade from legacy EMS/NMS systems, thus simplifying HFN's operations and reducing costs.

Using its built-in model-driven service/vendor migration utility, NetACE will be the key enabler in the HFN's transition from legacy toward SDN and NFV networks.

ABOUT ATRINET LTD.

Atrinet is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) that provides a complete suite of products and services for the traditional network understanding, turning traditional networks to be multi-vendor, and on-boarding new functionality on the new networks. Atrinet's solutions have been deployed by the largest service providers and enterprises driving unrivaled multi-vendor service agility and speed through an innovative model-based customization approach that uses unique codeless on-screen design tools to quickly address the constantly changing operational environment and business needs. Visit http://www.atrinet.comor follow Atrinet Ltd. onLinkedIn.

ABOUT HUDSON FIBER NETWORK (HFN)

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) is a premier data transport provider, offering flexible networking solutions to help increase network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures for financial, content, carrier and enterprise clients. HFN fully owns and operates the HFN Northeast Network connecting over 90 locations of the busiest traffic hubs in New York and New Jersey and onto its national WAN spanning the top 16 markets in the U.S. The HFN suite of purpose-built solutions enables clients with increased network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures.

Services include Gigabit Ethernet, optical wave solutions and IP connectivity (10 MB through 100 Gig), and are delivered in and between key U.S. and global metropolitan markets. HFN was established in 2002 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

For more information, please visit http://www.hudsonfiber.com or contact 1-888-HFN-4573.

