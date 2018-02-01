Adastra Marketing Announces Media Partnership with Money20/20 Europe

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Adastra Marketing have partnered with Money20/20 Europe to support the continent's leading FinTech event in advertising, promotion and content production for this year's show in Amsterdam which takes place on the 4th-6th June. The partnership sees Adastra Marketing join a prestigious list of media partners all working in collaboration to support and promote Europe's biggest FinTech event to ensure its continued success.

On 4th-6th June 2018, Money20/20 Europe lands in its new home - the Rai in Amsterdam - to once again focus the world's eyes on Europe. The event brings together the leaders from payments, FinTech and financial services to explore unique regional insight and connect and create the future of money.

This year Money20/20 Europe is showcasing some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. Don't miss out on your chance to network and learn from the likes of:

Banking Circle

AEVI

Rabobank

Ripple

Ingenico

Adastra is a UK-based content marketing and PR agency focusing exclusively on the FinTech and payments space. They have extensive experience promoting enterprise software, consumer apps, services, or clever new things on a blockchain, with vast industry knowledge and connections that mean they can help Fintech companies tell their story more powerfully, and enable them to reach the right audience more directly.

Amelie Arras, Director of Marketing, Adastra, and winner of last year's Money20/20 US payments race said: "This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for us to work alongside one of the leading events in the FinTech and payments space. Our expert marketing knowledge, coupled with our years of experience supporting FinTech clients across the world, means we are perfectly positioned to help support Money20/20 is creating the biggest and best FinTech event possible."

Contact Adastra Marketing today to explore speaking and exhibition opportunities at the conference, and to take advantage of their exclusive discounts.