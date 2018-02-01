Kumoco Implements Major New Cloud Initiative for the London Science Museum Group With Top Enterprise Software Firm ServiceNow

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Initiative will leverage ServiceNow's powerful platform to free up Museum staff from manual tasks to focus on impactful work

Kumoco, the management consultancy that specialises in agile working and cloud consulting, has been appointed by the Science Museum Group (SMG), the world's leading group of science museums, to implement a major new cloud computing initiative, which will help the Group increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve customer experience.

SMG's museums include London's Science Museum; the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester; the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford; and Locomotion in Shildon. Each year, these museums attract more than 600,000 visits by education groups, while continually touring exhibitions bring the Group's creativity and scholarship to audiences across the globe.

Kumoco will leverage leading enterprise software firm ServiceNow's cloud services to streamline and automate previously manual tasks across IT, customer service, security operations and human resources.

This will enable the Group to speed services and integrate staff across its geographical locations. Adding effective workflows across SMG will help to reduce the time that staff spend doing manual fulfilment, which will increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve employee and customer experiences through faster fulfilment times and improved communication.

As part of their iterative, agile approach, Kumoco will conduct workshops and weekly demo sessions with the SMG to implement effective workflows and involve the wider team in the process through a guided a collaborative approach to implementing the software. Upon completion of the project, SMG will be provided with the knowledge and tools to continue implementing the Service Catalogue without continued external support. The catalogue is built on Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles.

Paul O'Shea, CEO of Kumoco, commented:

"At Kumoco, we continually strive to improve how value is created for our customers by focusing on what truly makes a difference. We're excited to be working with the Science Museum Group to implement a solution that will quickly deliver the IT services and measurable results the Science Museum are looking to achieve.

The Science Museum Group, is a great British institution, and we are pleased to play a role in ensuring its continuing success."

