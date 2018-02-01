Next Generation Crypto Trading Platform Gimmer Announces Token Sale

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gimmer (GMR), the innovative automated cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced its token sale, which will be held between February 1 until February 28, 2018. There is a soft cap of 4800 ETH and hard cap of 35000 ETH. Further information can be found at https://token.gimmer.net/

Gimmer launched a beta version of the platform early in 2017 and has developed a range of special features for everyone, from experienced traders to complete beginners, making Gimmer uniquely positioned to launch crypto trading into the mass market.

Key points:

About Gimmer

Unique automated crypto trading platform for novices and experts using blockchain technology

Expert traders can build and rent out trading strategies to other users

AI trading bots available for beginners

Live beta version with 800+ active users

Trading bots powered by Gimmer tokens take emotions out of trading

Gimmer trades directly via the user's exchange, no currency is held on site

About Gimmer's token sale

Token Sale from February 1 - 28

Pre-sale started January 17

Maximum supply of 110m ERC20 compliant Gimmer tokens

ERC20 compliant Gimmer tokens Pre-sale investor bonus up to 40 per cent

Token sale bonus up to 20 per cent

Token will be tradeable on authorised exchanges

Funds raised to be used for development, ops and marketing

How will Gimmer change the crypto trading world?

Gimmer's platform will open up the world of automated crypto trading to a whole new sector of investors. Experienced investors will be able to build trading strategies and rent them out via Gimmer's bot store, providing them with a passive income. This will appeal to traders familiar with cryptos but will also bring in experienced traders from outside the crypto sector who will see an opportunity to apply their skills to a new market.

Novices don't need to spend days learning the subtleties of each cryptocurrency, they can simply rent a bot built by another trader or pick one built by the Gimmer team, some of which will utilise AI technology. These bots will make it easy for the mass market to become involved in automated crypto trading - all they need is an account with an authorised exchange.

Currently, only a few platforms offer automated trading but they also require expert programming skills and knowledge of the cryptocurrency market, only providing solutions for a small group of experienced cryptocurrency traders. Gimmer will revolutionise the market, using AI and trading bots that have the capability to create and test different strategies and will recommend, based on the user's risk profile, the best most profitable trading bot strategy. This will also take the emotion out of trading.

What is the development plan?

The roadmap is transparent and clearly outlines to investors exactly what aspects of the site the funds raised from the token sale are being used to develop and when they will be launched. View the roadmap at https://token.gimmer.net/roadmap

This will include decentralising Gimmer and releasing it as a DAPP so that it is cheaper and faster to use and gives users the ability to run multiple bots at the same time. The team will also create the automated arbitrage and automated lending bots and a mobile app in 2018.

The development team is experienced in fintech, private equity and trading and come from sectors across the globe, bringing international cross-industry expertise to the Gimmer project.

Philipe Comini, Co-founder and CEO of Gimmer said: "There are no other crypto trading websites in existence that can do the things Gimmer can do. It is unique because it's not only an automated platform, it also enables the development of advanced market prediction rules running as a decentralised app on one simple platform with many features to earn money potentially for every type of crypto trader.

"The current crypto market consists of over 1,000 different digital currencies, a combined market cap of over $200 billion and a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $5 billion. An estimated 26m people trade crypto currencies worldwide and Gimmer intends to be the first choice for many of those traders yet, when compared to the wider investment world, the potential for Gimmer is much greater. In the US alone an estimated 80m people invest in mutual funds and over $5 trillion is traded on the forex markets each day. There is huge demand for a crypto platform that can make crypto trading accessible, simple and profitable. Gimmer is bringing the world of cryptocurrencies to the mass market."



To participate in the Gimmer Token Sale: https://token.gimmer.net/

To view the Gimmer whitepaper: https://token.gimmer.net/whitepaper

To view the Gimmer site: https://gimmer.net/

Gimmer's Telegram: https://t.me/gimmertoken

Media contacts:

Matthew Morris

e:matthew@carrcandc.co.uk

t: +44-7717-420693



The information contained in this press release is intended for the media only. Gimmer tokens do not pay a dividend or income and offer no investment guarantee other than the ability to use the tokens in the Gimmer ecosystem and the ability to exchange tokens for other cryptocurrencies via authorised exchanges.