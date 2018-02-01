Roskill Analysts to Present on Battery Raw Materials at Cape Town Lunch Next Week

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Battery analysts from leading international metals and minerals consultancy, Roskill Information Services, will be hosting a lunch on Wednesday 7 February in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Crossley & Webb specialist motoring venue at the foot of Table Mountain.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150909/264974LOGO )



As the world of mining and metals descends on Cape Town in South Africa from the5th to8th February for the 2018 Investing in African Mining Indaba, Roskill analysts will be on hand to present up-to-date market insights on electric vehicle raw materials. Presentations will be given on the markets for lithium, cobalt and rare earths.

It is an exciting time for battery and automotive raw materials. Lithium supply is ramping up to meet the explosive growth forecast by Roskill for lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Growth has been accelerating as Li-ion batteries are used more widely in automotive applications, which in 2016 accounted for nearly 50% of lithium use in rechargeablebatteries.

Similarly, batteries now account for more than 50% of cobaltuse. World cobalt consumption grew 9%py between 2009 and 2016, mostly underpinned by demand from the battery sector.

While in rare earth markets, demand for permanent magnets in wind turbines and new energy vehicles (NEVs) is expected to substantially drive the use of neodymium in the years to 2021 - when it is expected to account for 25% of total rare earth demand.

Join Roskill for lunch and drinks to discuss the EV raw materials market, while enjoying the luxury, classic and sports vehicles on display at Crossley & Webb.

Contact for further information:



Richard Pell, Sales Manager

richard@roskill.com

Tel: +44-208-417-0087



Web: https://roskill.com/event/on-the-road-cape-town/