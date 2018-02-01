Jidoka Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for Robotic Process Automation Software

SEVILLE, Spain, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Enterprise Grade RPA Solutions provider Jidoka announces its inclusion in the latest Gartner "Market Guide for Robotic Process Automation Software" as a Representative Vendor.

The report provides enterprise leaders with an in-depth understanding of the RPA solutions market. As Gartner researchers state, "Robotic process automation tools cut costs, eliminate keying errors, speed up processes and link applications. Enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders must understand the differences in technical functionality of RPA tools to select the right software platform".[1]

Developed by Technology Solutions and Consulting provider Novayre, Jidoka aims to maintain a leading position in the Intelligent Automation scenario as the most powerful Java-based RPA solution that meets what both IT and Business users Enterprise-grade automation demand.

"We believe that our recognition in the Market Guide highlights Jidoka as a reference within the global Robotic Process Automation marketplace," said Víctor Ayllón, Jidoka's CEO. "We feel our inclusion reflects some of the main distinctive aspects of our platform as a comprehensive solution including powerful robot development tools combined with a user-friendly enterprise grade automation operations infrastructure".

Jidoka continues to reinforce its positioning in the RPA market and consolidates the exponential growth experienced in the last years and is honored to be included for the first time in such an internationally acknowledged market guide.

About Jidoka

Jidoka is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software that automates business processes replicating human behavior. Large companies from key economic sectors (banking, insurance, real estate, BPO...) around the world utilize Jidoka's software robots to automate their front and back office processes, freeing people of tedious and repetitive tasks. Developed by Novayre, Jidoka holds a prominent position in the global RPA ecosystem delivering powerful development tools combined with an advanced robot operation and orchestration platform.

