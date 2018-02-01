LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, 2018-02-01 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced the launch of its new monthly webinar series. February kicks-off with two webinars focused on improving and enhancing employee communications and engagement entitled, "5 Killer Features for Employee Engagement Solutions" and "Non-Desk, The Forgotten Workforce."



Date & February 2, 2018, 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Time: Pacific Time) Webina 5 Killer Features for Employee Engagement Solutions r Title : Why This webinar will discuss the five key features that are vital to any Atten mobile employee engagement solution to simplify the employee d: experience, engage the workforce and strengthens a company's security. At the discussion conclusion, attendees will be offered the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A. Presen Liam Doyle, Product Specialist, StaffConnect ter: Regist https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1200538442975157507 er Here: Date & February 23, 2018, 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Time: Pacific Time) Webina "Non-Desk - The Forgotten Workforce" r Title : Presen Liam Doyle, Product Specialist, StaffConnect ter: Why 80% of the global workforce are non-desk workers. Join this webinar to Atten find out how mobile technology can help organizations reach, connect d: and engage with their entire workforce, regardless of location or title. Regist https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2989572504337787650 er Here:



About the Presenter, Liam Doyle - Product Specialist at StaffConnect A politics and philosophy graduate, Liam has a passion for technology and helping customers transform how they reach, communicate and engage with their employees, creating connected organizations.



Tweet this: .@StaffConnectApp Launches Live Webinar Series - February Kicks-Off with: "5 Killer Features for Employee Engagement Solutions" and "Non-Desk, The Forgotten Workforce" https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1200538442975157507 and https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2989572504337787650



About StaffConnect StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.



Media Resources (logos, screenshots, etc.): https://www.staffconnectapp.com/media-resources/



PR Contacts: Sabrina Sanchez The Ventana Group for StaffConnect (925) 785-3014 ssanchez@theventanagroup.com



Nicole Gorman The Ventana Group for StaffConnect (508) 397-0131 ngorman@theventanagroup.com