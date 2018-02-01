Irn-Bru maker AG Barr said on Thursday that full-year revenue is expected to be up around 7.5% on the year, thanks in part to strong trading across its core brands. Total revenue for the 52 weeks to 27 January 2018 is expected to come in at approximately £277m compared to £257.1m the year before. The group said it has continued to outperform the total UK soft drinks market and increased its overall market share. In addition, since its announcement last March that over 90% of its portfolio ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...